President Joe Biden’s claims about the success of “Bidenomics” are falling on deaf ears for Americans who have had their real wages battered by inflation, Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney explained in a Friday interview on Fox Business Network.

An AP poll last month found that 76 percent of Americans view Biden’s economy as “poor,” and it is easy to understand why, Carney explained.

“One of the things you can’t fool people about is inflation’s effect on their home finances,” he said. “Everybody can see that even if their paycheck has gone up, their bills are going up even faster. And that’s what we mean when we say that real wages are falling. They have fallen by a lot lately because inflation has come down. They’re not falling as fast as they used to be, but if you track it all the way back to the beginning of the Biden administration, people have seen themselves become poorer and poorer every month for it was something like 21 months in a row, a record number of months of decline of real wages.”

Carney said that this decline in real wages is also why credit card debt, but this borrowing and spending creates a particularly vicious cycle during a time of rising inflation.

“People have to borrow in order to keep up, and it is unfortunate because, at the same time, to fight that inflation, the Fed is raising interest rates. So, not only are people borrowing more; they’re having to pay more on the debt that they borrow, which just increases the cost even more,” he explained.

