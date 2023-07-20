Americans’ belief in God, angels, heaven, hell and the devil has reached its lowest point in 22 years, new Gallup poll results show.

In its May 2023 survey — Gallup’s fifth since 2001 — 74% of respondents said they believe in God, down 16 percentage points from 2001. Sixty-nine percent said they believe angels are real beings, down 12 points since the start of this century.

Sixty-seven percent said they believe in heaven, another 16-point drop from 2001, and 59% said they believe in hell, down 12 points from 2001.

