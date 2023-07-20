Americans’ belief in God, heaven at lowest point in 22 years, Gallup survey says

Americans’ belief in God, angels, heaven, hell and the devil has reached its lowest point in 22 years, new Gallup poll results show.

In its May 2023 survey — Gallup’s fifth since 2001 — 74% of respondents said they believe in God, down 16 percentage points from 2001. Sixty-nine percent said they believe angels are real beings, down 12 points since the start of this century.

Sixty-seven percent said they believe in heaven, another 16-point drop from 2001, and 59% said they believe in hell, down 12 points from 2001.

