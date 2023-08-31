Americans are getting wise to Joe Biden’s corruption — despite his media gatekeepers

Almost half the country thinks Joe Biden is corrupt, according to a new YouGov poll.

While most Democrats are being ostriches, even 52% of independents don’t believe the “Honest Joe” malarkey about the “poorest man in Congress” anymore.

Among Americans who voted for Biden in the 2020 election, a full 13% have been red-pilled.

They have eyes, and common sense, and somehow the avalanche of incriminating evidence spewing forth from the House Oversight Committee has managed to bypass the gatekeepers of the media and slowly permeate the public consciousness.

Once people with eyes and common sense see the evidence about the influence-peddling racket operated by Joe’s son Hunter and brother Jim to make millions of dollars from shady characters in China, Ukraine, Russia, Romania, etc., while Joe was vice president, it is impossible not to grasp the corrupt nature of that business and Joe’s role in it.

Joe was “the brand,” as Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer testified to the House Oversight Committee.

READ MORE