Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the dangers drug cartels pose to Americans at the U.S.-Mexico border at Tuesday’s briefing.

Doocy accused President Joe Biden of being “comfortable” with cartels operating close to the U.S. as fentanyl and other drugs flow into the U.S. and kill Americans.

“Cartels kill Americans on this side of the border with drugs, and now they’re killing Americans on the other side of the border with guns. Why is President Biden so comfortable with cartels operating so close to the U.S.?” Doocy asked.

“Because of the work that this president has done, because of what we’ve done specifically on fentanyl at the border, it’s at historic lows, historic levels that we have been able to record a number of personnel working to secure the border because of what we’ve been able to do. Seizing that fentanyl. We’ve done it in a historic way, that’s because of what this president has done,” Jean-Pierre responded.

The press secretary said the administration has further strengthened its communication with Mexico to tackle the drug cartels and violence occurring at the border.

“But the violence aspect of it, now Americans are being slaughtered,” Doocy said. “Would President Biden be taking the same approach if it was al-Qaeda or ISIS operating just across the border from an American city?”

READ MORE