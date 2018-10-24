REUTERS:

Ben Chico, 67, a Republican in California, says his annoyance with Democrats morphed into full-blown outrage when he heard they might try to impeach President Donald Trump after the Nov. 6 elections.

Eden Stramer, 23, a North Dakota Democrat, says the possibility of abortions becoming illegal again leaves her fuming.

And Pattie Blair, 74, a Democratic voter in Phoenix, says anger washes over her every time she sees Trump on television.

“It’s the most negative, blackest place to find yourself,” Blair said. “It’s like being in a bucket you can’t get yourself out of – a hand keeps pushing you back in every time you try to surface.”

Across the country, people are seething. After a vitriolic 2016 presidential election, anger continues to dominate public discourse, from raucous protests with huge crowds to incensed social media debates that tear families and friendships apart.

That anger will drive voters to the polls in next month’s elections – and greater rage among Democratic voters could give the party’s candidates a boost, Reuters/Ipsos polling data shows.

The poll, which gathered emotional responses from more than 21,000 people over two months, found Democrats are most angry about the Trump administration’s now abandoned practice of separating undocumented immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexican border, the potential for Russian interference in future U.S. elections and the Republican president himself.

Republicans are most angry about the potential for Congress to try to remove Trump through impeachment, undocumented immigrants coming into the country and the mainstream news media.