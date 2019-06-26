NEW YORK POST:

A Brooklyn federal judge Wednesday sentenced an admitted ISIS recruiter and failed government cooperator to only 48 months behind bars — despite prosecutors’ requests that the New Jersey woman serve 30 to 50 years for her crimes.

The lenient sentence from Judge Jack Weinstein means Sinmya Amera Ceasar, who’s already served 29 months, will walk free in just over a year and a half following her guilty pleas to charges of providing material support to ISIS and obstruction of justice.

“I was used by people when I was confused,” Ceasar told the court ahead of sentencing. “I wasn’t drawn into it by violence.”

“I’m not blaming others, I’m blaming myself,” she said.

Prosecutors Josh Hafetz and Ian Richardson spent the past three days arguing that Ceasar, who called herself “Umm Nutella,” was still a danger to society after she flouted a 2016 cooperation agreement with the feds and kept talking to fellow jihadists online.