NEW YORK POST:

An ISIS member from Texas said he joined the terror group simply out of curiosity — and wasn’t repelled by their brutality because in his home state, “they like to execute people, too.”

“I wanted to go see exactly what the group was about, and what they were doing,” Warren Christopher Clark, 34, who spent more than three years teaching English for the terror group, told NBC News.

“Of course I saw the videos. I think with the beheadings, that’s execution. I’m from the United States, from Texas. They like to execute people, too,” the Muslim convert said. “So I really don’t see any difference. They might do it off camera, but it’s the same.”

The former substitute teacher from Sugar Land, Texas, was captured by US-backed Kurdish forces during the campaign to liberate the last pockets occupied by ISIS in Syria.

He said he never fought alongside ISIS and that he was detained by the jihadists almost a dozen times for refusing to take up arms.