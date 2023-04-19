Special inspector general for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) John Sopko said the Taliban is likely stealing US aid intended for the Afghan people as he knocked the Defense and State departments, and USAID for an ‘unprecedented’ lack of cooperation.

‘I cannot assure this committee and the American taxpayer we are not currently funding the Taliban, nor can I assure you Taliban are diverting the funding from the intended recipients,’ Sopko told the House Oversight Committee.

Sopko noted that the U.S. has appropriated some $2 billion in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and another $3.5 billion is slated to come in through an international fund.

‘Due to this [DoD, State, USAID] refusal to cooperate a significant portion of SIGAR’s work has been hindered and delayed.’

‘I don’t trust the Taliban as far as you can throw them,’ Sopko went on. ‘The information we’re getting — again, not from the State Department who isn’t talking to us or USAID … is that the Taliban are already diverting funds.’

SIGAR was originally tasked with overseeing US spending in Afghanistan when the US had a large presence in the country but is now focused on monitoring the more than $8 billion in US funding slated for Afghanistan aid since the 2021 withdrawal.

