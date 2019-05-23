NEW YORK POST:

Notorious “American Taliban” John Philip Lindh, who was released from prison Thursday, has expressed support for ISIS, saying the terror group was “doing a spectacular job,” according to a newly released letter.

“The Islamic State is clearly very sincere and serious about fulfilling the long-neglected religious obligation to establish a caliphate through armed struggle, which is the only correct method,” Lindh wrote in a 2015 letter from prison to NBC’s KNBC in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old, who was captured fighting with the Afghan Taliban shortly after the 9/11 attacks, is expected to be spring Thursday from a prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, after serving more than 17 years.

His plea deal called for a 20-year sentence, but he was released a few years early for good behavior amid concerns by US authorities that he remains a potentially violent extremist.

Lindh expressed remorse and denounced terrorism when he was sentenced in 2002, saying he did not support terrorism and that he made a “mistake by joining the Taliban.”

But in his correspondence to the LA station, he expressed vastly different sentiments, saying he was proud “to take part in the Afghan jihad,” according to NBC News. In his letters, he signed his name as Yahya.

Among those who oppose his release is the family of CIA officer Mike Spann, who was killed in Afghanistan during an uprising of Taliban prisoners. Spann had interrogated Lindh shortly before the attack.

Lindh expressed his sentiment about ISIS in response to a question from KNBC about whether the terror group represents Islam after the jihadists had beheaded Americans, including journalist James Foley in 2014.