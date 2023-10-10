American Scholar Killed in Israel After Hamas Found Him Hiding with Neighbors in Closet

An American scholar was killed in Israel during the violent terror attacks when the Palestinian terror group Hamas found him hiding in a closet with his neighbors, his mother revealed.Thirty-two-year-old American-born Dr. Hayim Katsman was one of at least 11 Americans killed during the violent terror attacks. “As we continue to account for the horrors of the appalling terrorist assault against Israel this weekend and the hundreds of innocent civilians who were murdered, we are seeing the immense scale and reach of this tragedy,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Monday. “Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed — many of whom made a second home in Israel.”

Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel from Gaza over the weekend on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle. The attack has resulted in over 900 deaths and at least 2,500 wounded, according to the latest reports.Katsman was living in a Jewish commune in Israel conducting research. The Association for Israel Studies described Katsman as “an emerging scholar in the field of Israel studies, who was “deeply committed to community service,” the Daily Mail reported.

