Biz Pac Review:

The American Psychological Association is calling for a “systemic change in U.S. culture,” and in part, is blaming the issue on capitalism.

Several students believe the APA should stick to psychology and not take stances against capitalism.

The American Psychological Association is in the spotlight following the publication of a statement against “systemic” racism in U.S culture.

The APA is “the leading scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States, with more than 121,000 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students as its members,” according to its website.

The statement called for “true systemic change in the U.S. Culture,” blaming the issues of the U.S. partially on capitalism.

The statement, published in September, said that “the association is working to dismantle institutional racism over the long term, including within APA and psychology.” APA said it believes that battling systemic racial inequities that still exist today requires the help of psychological research, treatment, and leadership to effectuate “systemic change” against the “racism pandemic.”

The President of the Association of Black Psychologists, Dr. Theopia Jackson, quoted in the APA statement, said, “Every institution in America is born from the blood of white supremacist ideology and capitalism—and that’s the disease.”

This disease is a “racism pandemic,” the statement says, quoting APA President Sandra Shullman, that may even be perpetuated in the field of psychology.

“APA has a long history of taking a stand on these issues, but we also know that we have our own issues as an association and as a field,” APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., Ph.D. is quoted in the publication, “We have to look at our role as a discipline in perpetuating some of the things that are being protested. That has to be a part of our commitment.”

