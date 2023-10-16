American Pharmacists Association’s new trans-friendly guide urges staff to use ‘chest’ instead of ‘breasts’ and ‘cycle’ rather than ‘period’

Pharmacists should refer to ‘breasts’ as ‘chest’ and ‘periods’ as ‘cycles’ to be more inclusive to transgender people, according to a leading medical body.

Pharmacies should also install at least one gender-neutral restroom in each store and consider calling out patients using a numbered system rather than using gender-specific titles like Mr, Ms or Mrs.

The recommendations were published in a guide by the American Pharmacists Association — which represents 62,000 pharmacists nationwide.

The APhA researchers said the shift is ‘intended to bring awareness to pharmacy staff and personnel’ and create ‘safe spaces’ for patients of all genders and sexual orientations.

