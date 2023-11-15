American multimillionaire couple fund Marxist group coordinating anti-Israel protests

A multimillionaire tech mogul and his wife are helping to bankroll groups behind pro-Palestinian protests that have occurred in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel .

Neville Roy Singham, a U.S.-born entrepreneur who made millions after founding and selling an IT consulting firm called Thoughtworks, and his wife Jodie Evans, the co-founder of left-wing anti-war group Code Pink, have been the primary funders of a group called The People’s Forum since 2017, according to a report by The Free Press’s Francesca Block. The group bills itself as a “movement incubator for working class and marginalized communities” and “nurtures the next generation of visionaries and organizers who believe that through collective action a new world is possible.”

The People’s Forum has played a role in organizing several pro-Palestine protests since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7 in which the terror group’s members killed at least 1,200 Israelis and took over 200 hostages from Southern Israel into Gaza.

