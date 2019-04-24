BUSINESS INSIDER:

Some American millennials are pretty positive about their financial situation.

More than 50% think they’ll be millionaires one day, according to a 2018 TD Ameritrade survey – and more than a quarter of that group believes they’ll reach that milestone by age 40.Other studies similarly reveal millennials’ optimistic mindset: Investment research platform YCharts found more than half of those aged 22 to 37 thought they’d become a millionaire by age 45, according to Catey Hill of MarketWatch; LendEDU found that more than half of millennials think they’ll be wealthier than their parents; and 37% of millennials said in an INSIDER and Morning Consult Survey they think they’re better off financially than they thought they’d be 10 years ago.

But reality paints a different picture than the one millennials are envisioning.

Millennials are less wealthy than previous generations were at their age at any point between 1989 and 2007, according to The Economist, citing a recent paper by the Brookings Institution. Median household wealth is roughly 25% lower for those aged 20 to 35 in 2016 than it was for the same age group in 2007.

Meanwhile, a report by the Fed published in November found that millennials have much less money than Gen Xers and baby boomers had at their age: “Millennials are less well off than members of earlier generations when they were young, with lower earnings, fewer assets, and less wealth,” the study said.