American man, 23, sends chilling message before going missing from Israeli rave

A young American-Israeli attending a rave that was disrupted by Hamas terrorists on Saturday texted his parents “I love you” and “I’m sorry,” before becoming unreachable — as horrifying videos of attackers paragliding into the party and kidnapping attendees emerge.

Hersh Golberg-Polin, who just turned 23 this week, was celebrating in the desert in northern Negev when Hamas militants invaded the party and began attacking attendees, his father told The Jerusalem Post.

After texting his parents, “I love you” and “I’m sorry,” Golberg-Polin became unreachable.

“We just want him home and safe,” his father, Jonathon Polin told the outlet, adding that if he could tell his son anything, he would say: “We love you. Come home to us.”

The 23-year-old had also been celebrating his release from his Army service, which he finished at the end of April.

During his service, Golberg-Polin drove tanks in the 7th Armored Brigade and later trained to become a medic, his father said, adding that his son thought it was “more interesting than driving a trank.”

Since the end of his service, he has enjoyed traveling, music festivals, and watching the Hapoel Jerusalem soccer team.

He had been working as both a medic and a waiter to try and save up to visit India, which had been a long-time dream of his, his father said.

