CBS NEWS:

Although the U.S. is on a record streak for job-creation, many Americans still feel like they can’t get ahead — it’s not their imagination. The last three decades have seen the economy churn out more and more jobs that offer inadequate pay, a group of researchers found.

“The history of private-sector employment in the U.S. over the past three decades is one of overall degradation in the ability of many American jobs to support households — even those with multiple jobholders,” they wrote.

The group wants to popularize a new economic metric, called the Job Quality Index, that goes beyond the usual labor market barometers, which tend to focus on the quantity of employment. To be sure, there has always been plenty of jobs that don’t pay well. But, as the index’s creators found when crafting their measurement, there is now a growing number of low-paying jobs relative to employment with above-average pay.

“In 1990, the jobs were pretty much evenly divided” said Daniel Alpert, a founder of Westwood Capital and one of the creators of the index. In the process of running the numbers, he said, “We discovered that 63% of all jobs that were created since 1990 were low-wage, low-hour jobs. That was a pretty stunning statistic.”

To calculate the index’s value, the researchers split up the jobs created every month into those that pay above average and those that pay below average, and then divide one figure into the other. An index value below 100 means there are more lower-paying jobs relative to higher-paying jobs; a value above 100 means the opposite.