The New York Post:

UPDATE: Non-profit aiming to rescue dozens of military dogs from Afghanistan: report – Joshua Hosler, president of Veteran Sheepdogs of America, said the organization was given 51 working dogs with the responsibility of getting them out of Kabul. The non-profit tweeted a photo last weekend of more than a dozen dog crates in front of a helicopter, which Hosler said was just a fraction of the canines left behind in the U.S. troop withdrawal, according to TMZ.

An animal rights group has slammed the Biden administration after the US military allegedly left its contract dogs behind in Afghanistan before pulling out of Kabul.

“I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies,” American Humane president and CEO Robin Ganzert said in a statement.

“These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned,” she wrote.

“This senseless fate is made all the more tragic, as American Humane stands ready to not only help transport these contract K-9 soldiers to U.S. soil but also to provide for their lifetime medical care,” Ganzert continued.

She noted that her organization “has worked hand in hand with the military for more than 100 years to rescue military animals,” adding that the group “brings home retired military working dogs and pairs veterans with life-saving service dogs.”

Ganzert said that “it sickens us to sit idly by and watch these brave dogs who valiantly served our country be put to death or worse.



“In order to prevent this tragedy from occurring, these K-9’s should be loaded into whatever cargo space remains and flown to safety,” she said.

“We call on Congress to take action to classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs. Failure to do anything less, is a failure of humanity and a condemnation of us all,” she added.

The Post has reached out to US Central Command for comment.

