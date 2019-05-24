FOX BUSINESS:

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis responded to the American flag controversy at his store in Statesville, North Carolina, telling FOX Business he is in the lawsuit battle for the long haul.

“We have flown this flag for a long time,” he said during an interview on “Bulls & Bears.” Thursday. “As I told the city…it’s not coming down under any circumstance.”

The city of Statesville filed a lawsuit against Gander RV and its parent company, Camping World, for violating a city ordinance by flying a 3,200-square-foot American flag. In a statement, the city said the company had previously applied for and received a permit for a compliant 1,000-square-foot flag.