American Family of Israeli Hostage: ‘Time Is Running Out’

The American family of Israeli hostage Amiram Cooper, 85, is warning that he has been denied essential medication, abandoned by the Red Cross, and starved by Hamas — and that it may soon be too late to save him without urgent diplomatic intervention.Cooper, a poet, composer, and economist, was one of the founders of Kibbutz Nir Oz, a collective farming community near the Gaza Strip.Breitbart News visited Nir Oz in November. It was one of the hardest-hit Israeli communities in the terror attack of October 7.

One quarter of its residents were either murdered or kidnapped; many homes were looted by Palestinians, and destroyed.Joel B. Pollak / Breitbart NewsCooper appeared (at left) in a recent hostage video released by Hamas, one of several in which Israeli hostages have been forced to speak on camera and to appeal to the Israeli government to make concessions.Hamas refuses to negotiate on another hostage release until Israel permanently stops its war effort in the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli government says it will not do.

