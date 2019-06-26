NEW YORK POST:

A Virginia doctor and his tour guide were murdered during a fly-fishing expedition in Belize, authorities said.

Gary Paul Swank, 53, a cardiologist at Carilion Clinic, who was recently promoted to associate professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, was on vacation with his wife and school-age children when he was killed on Sunday, according to NBC affiliate WSLS.

Swank and popular local tour guide Mario Nestle Graniel Jr., also 53, went fly fishing in the San Pedro Town lagoon around 10 a.m. when a dark skiff passed by and someone opened fire on their small boat, local authorities told the San Pedro Sun.

Graniel’s body was discovered inside the boat with multiple apparent gunshot wounds, and Swank’s body was found floating face-down in the lagoon, about 30 feet away from the boat — also with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Both men were rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where they were pronounced dead.

Results of an autopsy are pending at the Belize City Morgue, local police said.