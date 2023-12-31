American Airlines traveler restrained by passengers, crew during meltdown before flight to US

American Airlines crew and passengers were forced to take down and duct tape a screaming man before a flight bound for Miami International Airport on Friday night.

The unidentified man was preparing to board American Airlines Flight 948 at Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro/Galeão International Airport when he unleashed a meltdown, saying “help” and “they’re killing me” in Spanish, according to ABC Local 10.

The shrieking passenger was restrained as the intense scene unfolded aboard the plane before airport security took him away.

The five brave men — four passengers and one airline employee — worked together to subdue the man, using duct tape on his arms and head, while also fighting off the unruly passenger’s punches inside one of the plane’s galleys, WPLG exclusive video showed.

