NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

American Airlines will refund airfare to a Houston doctor who claims racism was a factor in being told to cover up on a recent flight.

Dr. Latisha “Tisha” Rowe, 37, last week tweeted a photo of the outfit in question, a romper, from both the front and side views, noting, “I was asked to ‘cover up.’ When defending my outfit I was threatened with not getting back on the flight unless I walked down the aisle wrapped in a blanket.”

The June 30 flight was headed from Jamaica to Miami.

“We were concerned about Dr. Rowe’s comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred,” American Airlines spokeswoman Shannon Gilson told the Daily News in a statement. “We apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us.”