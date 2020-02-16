TMZ.com:

Wendi Williams, the woman whose reclined seat was repeatedly punched by a passenger on an American Airlines flight, is ready to pick another fight … this time with the airline!!!

Wendi tells us she met with an attorney Friday to discuss legal options she can take against AA … and she’s threatening the airline with a defamation lawsuit!

Williams is bristling over what an American Airlines rep told TMZ — that the whole seat-reclining incident started when she first reclined and knocked over the other passenger’s drink. Wendi claims it never happened. BTW, even if she did, it would have been an accident and no big deal.