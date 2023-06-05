An American Airlines passenger from upstate New York has been sentenced for going on a rampage, spitting on a fellow flier and jumping off an inflatable slide just before takeoff in Buffalo last year.

Cynthia McKnight, 24, of Rochester, was sentenced to time served and three months probation for the incident on the flight from Buffalo to Chicago on April 19, 2022, US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York said Friday.

On the flight, she had “engaged in a verbal altercation with one passenger, then spat on another passenger. As a result, the aircraft was required to return to the gate,” prosecutors said.

“McKnight then attempted to exit the aircraft as it was in motion on the ground, pushing a flight attendant in the process who had attempted to prevent her from opening an aircraft door. McKnight was able to open an aircraft door, which deployed the aircraft’s emergency slide, and exited the aircraft,” they added.

McKnight was convicted of simple assault. She had faced a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

