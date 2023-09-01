American Airlines passenger allegedly kicked off plane over bag space fight caught on video 

An irate American Airlines passenger allegedly got himself kicked off a flight after repeatedly complaining about a fellow traveler stashing too many bags in “his” overhead bin space, viral footage shows.

The man, dressed in a yellow t-shirt with his hair in a top knot, was caught on camera repeatedly ranting that “there’s no space” after another passenger supposedly stored luggage above him and then took their seat.

“This guy put his luggage up here, now we don’t have any space,” the enraged passenger could be heard saying in the video, which was posted on Reddit on Wednesday.

He repeated his complaints several times as travelers continued to board the plane, according to the footage.

“Now there’s no space,” the man insisted.

“He’s got no space. Look,” he added, referring to another passenger seated across the aisle who appeared to have just taken their seat.

READ MORE