NEW YORK POST:

An American Airlines flight with 41 people aboard slid off a snowy runway in icy conditions while landing at O’Hare International Airport on Monday – but no one was hurt in the scary, caught-on-video incident.

Flight 4125 — an Embraer jet inbound from Greensboro, North Carolina — landed on Runway 10L about 7:45 a.m. and was heading to taxiway P4 when the right main landing gear collapsed, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

Chilling footage from passenger Joseph Lian posted to social media shows the plane turning sideways before sliding off the runway as a wing hits the ground.

“I think we landed!” one passenger is heard saying amid sighs of relief.