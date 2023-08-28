American Airlines fined $4.1 million over lengthy tarmac delays

The Department of Transportation said Monday it has fined American Airlines $4.1 million for keeping thousands of passengers onboard planes on airport tarmacs for hours at a time.

American agreed to pay $2.05 million and received an equal sum in credit against the fine for compensation already paid to passengers, according to a document outlining the deal. The agency said the penalty is the largest of its kind ever imposed.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the fine was part of the department’s push to uphold the rights of airline passengers.

