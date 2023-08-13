American Aid to Ukraine Costs $900 Per Household

The Heritage Foundation found that the United States’ current provision of $113 billion in aid to Ukraine costs $900 per American household.“The formal aid packages alone amount to a staggering $113 billion—roughly $900 per American household and almost 12 times the spending cuts promised by House leadership in the annual spending bills,” Richard Stern, the director of the Heritage Foundation Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, told the Daily Signal.“This $113 billion spending spree was added to our national debt and will cost more than $300 in interest costs per household over the decade. Of course, we’ve given more aid than that, but haven’t paid the bill on it yet,” he said.

