AMERICA THE LANDFILL: Exclusive Video Shows Heaps of Trash, Pills Strewn Across Southern Border by Migrants  

Heaps of trash, clothing, and items such as birth control pills are scattered across the southern border, John Rourke of Blue Line Moving discovered as he went to the Southern border ahead of his annual cleanup, documenting his findings along the way. Rourke, owner of Blue Line Moving, previously spoke to Breitbart News at the Turning Point Action summit in July, detailing his annual border cleanup, as he heads to the southern border every year on September 11 to clean up trash. “So I have the great American cleanup where I go to border towns, and I pick up trash on every 9/11. And we raise money and donate it to the sheriff’s department for the town in which I clean up,” he said, describing his findings as “life-changing.” “There’s clothes everywhere, there’s trash everywhere. There’s wild animals, dogs that are left behind when they cross the border. All the border towns have wild dogs all over the place. It’s really an emergency, and I felt like I could help out. I want to continue to serve. So that’s what I do. I go on every 9/11. And I pick up trash for three days,” he said, describing what he finds during these cleanups.

