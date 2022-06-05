NOT THE BEE:

No, this is not a joke.

Yes, we do deserve the righteous judgement of a holy God.

The Biden administration’s new top dog at a key nuclear energy agency is an MIT-trained engineer whose sexual fetishes include tying up his partner while he eats dinner and watches Star Trek.

Sam Brinton was appointed to serve as deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy at DOE last month after serving a stint at the gay and transgender suicide prevention organization the Trevor Project.