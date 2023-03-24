The White House today insisted America is not seeking a conflict with Iran after President Biden launched a series of retaliatory air strikes against Tehran-backed fighters who had killed an American contractor in a suicide drone attack.

Biden ordered the U.S. Central Command forces to launch ‘precision airstrikes’ against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in northeast Syria on Thursday, killing at least 14 pro-Iran fighters.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said today that the retaliatory airstrikes against the IRGC, a wing of the Iranian military which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by Washington, were aimed at protecting American personnel in Syria.

The US strikes, carried out by F-15 fighter jets, were in retaliation for a drone strike that killed a contractor and injured five service members, as well as another American contractor at a maintenance facility on a Coalition base near al-Hasakah in northeast Syria. US officials say that the kamikaze drone was of Iranian origin.

And in response to the US drone strikes, Iran-backed fighters fired seven missiles at the US military base at the Al-Omar oil field in Syria’s northeast at 11am on Friday morning.

