In 2020, the year that the COVID pandemic — which originated in the People’s Republic of China — hit the United States, Americans imported $61,689,114,229 in “cell phones and other household goods” from that country.

In 2021, Americans imported $75,104,920,094 in Chinese-made cell phones and other household goods.

In 2022, the Census Bureau reported last week, Americans imported $78,766,814,842 in Chinese-made cell phones and other household goods.

In the three years since COVID hit, the United States has increased its annual imports of “cell phones and other household goods” from China by $17,077,700,613 — or approximately 27.7%.

The only import that Americans spent more money on last year than Chinese cell phones and other household goods was Canadian crude oil. In 2022, this country imported $113,465,977,527 in crude oil from our northern neighbor.

But while no other Canadian product made the Top 10 for U.S. imports last year, Chinese-made computers and Chinese-made toys, games and sporting goods did.

