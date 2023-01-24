The US has suffered nearly 300,000 more deaths than usual in more than two years of the pandemic that cannot be attributed to Covid, with researchers blaming lockdowns and delays to healthcare.

Latest official data shows there were 1.26million excess deaths between February 2020 and the end of 2022, of which around 295,000 did not have Covid as their main cause of death on their death certificates.

These are thought to be mostly made up of surges in deaths from cancer, heart disease, drug overdoses and firearms during the pandemic, however, a full analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still likely weeks away.

Dr Coady Wing, a health policy expert from Indiana University, told DailyMail.com that these pandemic mandates kept people who needed care the most away from the doctor’s office – potentially costing thousands of lives.

READ MORE