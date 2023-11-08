America, get ready for a terrible shock: ANDREW NEIL’s masterful analysis of why new Democrat victories DON’T let Biden off the hook is all you need to read to understand what’s REALLY around the corner…

The Biden White House has had few reasons to celebrate anything this year but after Tuesday’s election night they did: Democrats enjoyed a clean sweep in the crucial races that mattered.

Andy Beshear, a centrist Democrat, was comfortably re-elected Governor of Kentucky, a red state, against a Donald Trump-backed Republican. Even though the contest was depicted as a dead heat Beshear won 53 percent to 47 percent.

The Democrats not only kept control of Virginia’s state senate but took back the lower house from the Republicans, a slap in the face for Glenn Youngkin, elected Republican governor of this increasingly blue state in 2021. He had invested personal political capital and hard cash in the legislative races to reinforce his position as the poster boy for a post-Trump Republican Party, all to no avail. His presidential ambitions, for 2024 or 2028, have suffered a crushing blow.

