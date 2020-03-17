BREITBART

AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas are taking the unprecedented step of closing down all of their theaters starting Tuesday in a precautionary effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The companies represent the largest and second largest theater chains in the country, respectively, with a combined 1,173 cinemas. Their sweeping decisions will effectively bring the multi-billion-dollar U.S. exhibition industry to a stand still. AMC reportedly said it will shutter its cinemas for at least six to 12 weeks, while Regal announced via Twitter that its cinemas will remain closed “until further notice.”

