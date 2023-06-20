A documentary featuring the journey of several detransitioners scheduled to hit the big screen this week was scrapped by AMC after activists mounted a pressure campaign to stop the film’s screening.

The major movie theater chain canceled showings of “No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care” yet producers of the film are claiming AMC caved to the demands of a transgender advocacy group called Queer Trans Project, according to Fox News.

The documentary was scheduled to be released in select theaters on June 21 for one day.

One of the detransitioners in the film panned the cancellation during an interview with Fox News.

“I think it’s incredibly dangerous to set this precedent of suppressing free speech, suppressing viewpoints that basically are just unpopular or difficult to deal with,” Laura Becker said.

The 90-minute film claims to feature the stories of detransitioners, as well as a dozen experts in related fields. Press materials for the film say it examines the risks and long-term implications of gender-affirming medication.

