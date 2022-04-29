YAHOO NEWS:

Amber Heard took responsibility for the poop in her shared bed with Johnny Depp the night after an explosive fight, one of Depp’s security guards testified in court, adding that she called it a “horrible practical joke.”

Starling Jenkins, a member of Depp’s security team, testified about the feces during the trial between Heard and Depp on Thursday.

Depp is suing Heard, alleging she defamed him when she described herself as a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed article for The Washington Post and that she in fact physically and verbally abused him. Heard has denied the allegations and countersued, alleging Depp beat her more than once while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Jenkins testified about the time surrounding Heard’s 30th birthday dinner, on April 21, 2016. Depp testified earlier in the trial that he was late to the party in the couple’s shared Los Angeles penthouse apartment because he was having an in-depth conversation with his business manager about the unexpectedly disastrous state of his finances. He alleged that after the dinner Heard berated and hit him.

