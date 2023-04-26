Amazon has begun notifying employees impacted by its latest round of layoffs, as the company continues with the biggest job cuts in its nearly three-decade history.

The notifications, which went out on Wednesday to workers in Amazon’s human resources and cloud computing business units, were part of the latest round of 9,000 job cuts announced by CEO Andy Jassy last month.

Cuts to cloud computing – known as Amazon Web Services (AWS) come despite the sector being Amazon’s most profitable, making $23 billion in profits last year.

It grew explosively during COVID, but bosses at the web giant have begun to pare back staff numbers as pandemic spending and lifestyle habits change.

The latest redundancies follow an earlier round of layoffs, totaling about 18,000 job cuts, which the company completed earlier this year.

In memos obtained by DailyMail.com, Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky and Beth Galetti, the senior vice president of People Experience and Technology, told colleagues that layoff notifications began on Wednesday in those units in the US, Canada, and Costa Rica.

READ MORE