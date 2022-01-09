NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is ghosting her comrades on the frontlines of a labor battle against Amazon.

The socialist lawmaker promised organizers she would stand by them at a rally outside a Staten Island warehouse trying to unionize, but dropped out at the last minute — and protest leaders revealed to The Post this week that they were so crestfallen they didn’t even bother inviting her to a follow-up rally in December.

“I figured she would follow her word. It was heartbreaking,” protest organizer Christian Smalls told The Post. “I felt bad for the workers that were excited to see her.

“It was like a slap in the face,” he added.

