THE SUN:

AMAZON has caused outrage by selling Christmas decorations and novelty bottle openers that picture Auschwitz.

Products on offer include star and bell-shaped Christmas tree baubles featuring photos of the gateway and interior of the Nazi death camp in occupied Poland.

A magnetic bottle opener featuring a scene from the camp wrongly describes it as “the ­former Jewish district in Krakow.”

One horrified shopper wrote in the reviews section: “This is not Krakow, this is a picture of Auschwitz death camp. This is a Christmas ornament? How dare you!”

Stuart Johnson tweeted: “Christmas ornaments? Is there no bottom to the pit into which ­people will sink?”

Lauren Bowen added: “People will try to sell anything for money. This is despicable.”

Another Twitter user said: “Wrong on so many levels. To make profit out of a world changing tragedy on this scale! The retailers need to examine their consciences.”