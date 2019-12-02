THE SUN:
AMAZON has caused outrage by selling Christmas decorations and novelty bottle openers that picture Auschwitz.
Products on offer include star and bell-shaped Christmas tree baubles featuring photos of the gateway and interior of the Nazi death camp in occupied Poland.
A magnetic bottle opener featuring a scene from the camp wrongly describes it as “the former Jewish district in Krakow.”
One horrified shopper wrote in the reviews section: “This is not Krakow, this is a picture of Auschwitz death camp. This is a Christmas ornament? How dare you!”
Stuart Johnson tweeted: “Christmas ornaments? Is there no bottom to the pit into which people will sink?”
Lauren Bowen added: “People will try to sell anything for money. This is despicable.”
Another Twitter user said: “Wrong on so many levels. To make profit out of a world changing tragedy on this scale! The retailers need to examine their consciences.”