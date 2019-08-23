METRO UK:

Devastating images show an indigenous family surveying the ruins of their homeland in the Amazon rainforest.

Surrounded by dry soil and fallen timber, their native land has been all-but destroyed by rapid deforestation.

During the day, the usually-fierce sun is obscured by a thick, grey smoke caused by deliberately-lit wildfires that are raging out of control across Brazil.

The smell is of barbecue, caused by vast swathes of the world’s largest tropical rainforest going up in flames. Raimundo Mura, indigenous leader with the Mura tribe who live in a reserve near Humaita, Amazonas state said: ‘For the forest, I will go on until my last drop of blood. ‘All the trees had lives, they all needed to live, each in their own place.

‘For us this is destruction. What is being done here is an atrocity against us.’ The rainforest is home to some one million indigenous people and three million species of plants and animals. But it is being decimated at record rates – burnt or cleared for farming and mining. Scientists have recorded more than 74,000 fires in Brazil this year – an 84% increase compared to the same period last year.