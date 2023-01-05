In recent weeks, a slew of tech companies have announced cost-cutting measures, with Amazon, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet all announcing hiring slowdowns or freezes.

For the tech sector, the pandemic boom has turned to a post-pandemic bust, as rising interest rates batter share prices and inflation cuts into profits.

The sector shed 9,587 jobs in October, the highest monthly total since November 2020, according to data from consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas cited by Bloomberg.

Total job cuts announced by US-based employers jumped 13 percent to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, a report said.

Meta

The Facebook-parent said in November it would cut 13 percent of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as it grapples with a weak advertising market and mounting costs.

Amazon

Amazon said it would layoff 18,000 corporate and technology jobs what will be the largest job cuts in the company’s history.

The move comes as the company reportedly lost $1trillion over the year after its stock plummeted from a high during the pandemic.

