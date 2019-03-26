PJ MEDIA

In a stunning discovery, Amazon has sex dolls that look like children for sale on their site. A company called DVKFP has sex dolls, that are clearly meant to target pedophiles and represent children, listed on Amazon including a promise for “hidden delivery.” One clearly shows an underdeveloped child’s body with no breasts and little girl headband while another has photos of what looks to be a young teen tied up with rope with torn clothes and a bloody gag in her mouth.The legality of child-like sex dolls is muddy. On one hand, our obscenity and child porn laws are very strong and include even digital renderings or depictions of children in sexual situations as illegal, but are rarely enforced against Hollywood or the arts community.

