In the latest example of corporate America kowtowing to the Communists in Beijing, internal memos and Amazon.com insiders have revealed the company’s continuing appeasement of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including colluding with state propaganda operatives to delete reviews of books critical of the regime. Notably, as reported by Reuters, Amazon caved in like a cheap Mao suit to a CCP edict that it stop allowing negative customer ratings and reviews of the book “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China,” which contains many of Xi’s speeches and writings, as well as other state propaganda. It gets worse. Said a company insider, according to Reuters: “I think the issue was anything under five stars.” Currently, on the Chinese site Amazon.cn, the government-published book has no customer reviews, ratings, nor even a working “comments” section, all of which are included on other Amazon.com sites. According to Reuters, Amazon’s compliance with the Chinese government demand, which has not been previously reported, is part of a deeper, decade-long effort by the company to win favor with the ChiComs and protect Amazon’s growing business in one of the world’s largest marketplaces. Let’s step out of this report for a minute and think about the hypocrisy, here. While Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has been described as a libertarian, facts say otherwise. He is a yuuge supporter of gay marriage and has spent millions defending it. His political donations go almost exclusively to the Democrat Party. Bezos in 2017 was presented with the Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign for his longstanding support of the LGBTQ community.

