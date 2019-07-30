NEW YORK POST:

An Amazon delivery driver stole a family’s dog in Texas and then tried to sell the pooch online for as little as $70, authorities said.

Mycah Keyona Wade, 22, of Crowley, surrendered to deputies in Parker County on July 16 after Amanda and Anthony Phillips reported that their 2-year-old dachshund named RJ was stolen from their front yard in Brock over the July Fourth holiday weekend, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Wade and her boyfriend were dropping off packages for the internet giant on July 5 when they spotted the pup. Wade hopped out of a van and grabbed the dog, Parker County Deputy Danie Huffman told the newspaper.

A landscaper working nearby pointed to the couple’s home when Wade asked who owned the dog, but she and her boyfriend left with the family pet instead of leaving him there, Hoffman said.