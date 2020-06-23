Breitbart:

Amazon has removed the first part of Killing Free Speech, a documentary about the threats to freedom of expression posed by Antifa and its allies in the media and Democrat parties. A second part of the documentary, focused on the power of Big Tech, will shortly be released.

This is the second time that the documentary’s creator, independent Danish-American conservative filmmaker Michael Hansen, has been censored by Amazon. As Breitbart News reported last year, Hansen’s previous documentary, about mass migration and Islam in Europe, was also censored by the Big Tech platform.

Killing Free Speech Parts 1 & 2 are both still available for purchase on Vimeo.

Killing Free Speech Part 1 shows an official from Council on American-Islamic Relactions (CAIR) caught on camera admitting that women don’t have equal rights under Sharia law. The documentary also charts the rise of Antifa in the United States, highlighting how the American movement has been influenced by violent militants in Europe.

Part two, which features an interview with this reporter about tech censorship, has received praised from Border Patrol agents.

“Killing Free Speech gave us a voice and an opportunity to speak the truth and it is a powerful testament to the men and women of the Border Patrol who risk their lives every day,” said Terence Shigg, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) Local 1613 President.

Hansen’s previous documentary about Islam in Europe has faced censorship in Canada when conservatives there attempted to hold a private viewing at a public library.

