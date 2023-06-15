Brandon Jackson is a smart guy with a smart home.

The Microsoft engineer’s home in Baltimore is set up to allow him to remotely monitor and control systems throughout the house — such as security cameras, lights and thermostats — even when nobody’s home.

“My primary means of interfacing with all the devices and automations is through Amazon Echo devices via Alexa,” he said in a post on Medium.

But on May 25, Jackson’s smart surroundings abruptly went dark.

“I found that my Echo Show had signed out, and I was unable to interact with my smart home devices,” he said.

At first, he suspected a data breach, but he checked and ruled that out.

“This incident left me with a house full of unresponsive devices, a silent Alexa, and a lot of questions,” Jackson said.

“Puzzled, I followed the advice of the Amazon app and dialed the customer service number it provided. That’s when things began to take a surreal turn.”

