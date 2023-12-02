Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos is told his new $500M mega-yacht spanning 416ft is too BIG for Florida port… so is forced to moor up with oil tankers

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos was told that his new mega-yacht was too big for the marina in Florida this week.

The third richest man in the world found out this week that his $500million (around £393million) schooner was too big to be moored with the other private yachts in Port Everglades, Florida.

The ship, which stands at a staggering 416ft, had to be moored with oil tankers and other general container ships.

A spokeswoman for the port, told The Times: ‘It’s in an area that’s for energy ships.

‘When we have large yachts that don’t fit in your typical marina we fit them where they can fit in the port.’

