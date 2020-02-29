New York Post:

Amazon yanked more than 1 million fake and overpriced coronavirus products from its online marketplace in an effort to stop sellers from profiting off fear.

Overpriced surgical masks and quickie “cures” are some of the “tens of thousands” of listings that have been weeded out in recent weeks, Amazon announced Thursday.

The move comes after the World Health Organization raised alarms earlier this month about falsehoods spreading “faster than the virus.” Italy also announced a probe last week into price gouging on hand sanitizers and surgical masks.

