Fox2 Detroit:

(FOX 2) – A 22-year-old has been arrested in an alleged scam of the largest internet retailer that totaled nearly $370,000 by sending return packages filled with dirt.

James Gilbert Kwarteng, of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, allegedly swindled Amazon by filling up the ordered items’ boxes with dirt and registering with the exact weight of the product. He would then receive a refund from Amazon and sell the original item, according to El Español and El Diario de Mallorca.

We’ll translate those reports for you.

He would buy something like an iPhone and, once he received it, he would open it up and keep the phone. Then he went back to Amazon and returned the item. What he sent back was an iPhone package that he filled up with dirt that weighed the same as the iPhone.

When Amazon gets returned packages, there isn’t someone that actually opens it up to make sure you sent back what you were supposed to – it’s just scanned, weighed, and put on the shelf. Then you rmoney is returned.

The return packages would end up sitting around in Amazon’s warehouses where they aren’t checked often. The scam wasn’t discovered until through a random search where someone opened a box and discovered it was full of dirt.